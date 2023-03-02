Bundesliga 2022/23 So schnell sind die Borussia-Profis
Die Geschwindigkeit von 482 Profis hat die Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) in der Saison 2022/23 gemessen. Wir zeigen den Top-Speed aller eingesetzten Spieler von Borussia Mönchengladbach und den Rang, den sie damit im Liga-Vergleich belegen. Schnellster Spieler war bislang Dortmunds Karim Adeyemi mit 36,65 km/h.
Hinweis: Aufgrund geringer Einsatzzeiten kann die Platzierung einzelner Profis von ihrem Potenzial abweichen.
Nathan Ngoumou
36,17 km/h
4. Platz
Marcus Thuram
35,72 km/h
9. Platz
Joe Scally
34,7 km/h
41. Platz
Ramy Bensebaini
34,48 km/h
57. Platz
Yvandro Borges Sanches
34,23 km/h
72. Platz
Luca Netz
34,13 km/h
78. Platz
Jonas Hofmann
33,82 km/h
104. Platz
Hannes Wolf
33,24 km/h
160. Platz
Nico Elvedi
33,17 km/h
171. Platz
Patrick Herrmann
33,12 km/h
158. Platz
Ko Itakura
33,05 km/h
190. Platz
Florian Neuhaus
32,89 km/h
209. Platz
Marvin Friedrich
32,74 km/h
221. Platz
Stefan Lainer
32,67 km/h
233. Platz
Alassane Plea
32,54 km/h
244. Platz
Manu Koné
32,54 km/h
244. Platz
Lars Stindl
32,04 km/h
300. Platz
Jonas Omlin
31,37 km/h
356. Platz
Tobias Sippel
31,1 km/h
371. Platz
Christoph Kramer
31,03 km/h
374. Platz
Julian Weigl
30,57 km/h
402. Platz
Tony Jantschke
29,71 km/h
424. Platz
Jan Olschowsky
26,41 km/h
454. Platz
Rocco Reitz
24,38 km/h
475. Platz