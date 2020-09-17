17. September 2020 um 19:49 Uhr
Streit um Getränk
:
Zu wenig Zucker - Lemonaid hat Ärger
Limonade von Lemonaid schmeckt der Stadt Bonn nicht.
Foto: Lemonaid
Bonn Das Unternehmen kritisiert den „Behördenirrsinn“ in Bonn.
Der Getränkehersteller hat es gut gemeint: Er hat mit Lemonaid eine Limonade auf den Markt gebracht, die besonders wenig Zucker enthält. Doch genau das wird nun zum Problem für das Unternehmen. Das Verbraucherschutz-Amt der Stadt Bonn wirft dem Unternehmen vor, dass die Maracuja-Variante der Limonade zu wenig Zucker enthalte, und drohte „weitergehende behördliche Maßnahmen“ an, falls die Firma nicht reagiert. Bereits 2019 hatte das Hamburger Verbraucherschutzamt den Zuckergehalt in Lemonaid-Produkten kritisiert.
Der Hintergrund: Als Limonade dürfen in Deutschland nur solche Getränke verkauft werden, die einen Zuckergehalt von „mindestens sieben Gewichtsprozent“ haben, wie es in der Richtlinie heißt. Lemonaid Maracuja enthält aber weniger Zucker, nämlich nur 5,6 Prozent, und entspricht damit nicht den rechtlichen Anforderungen.
Ein Sprecher der Stadt Bonn erklärte dazu nur, dass es geplante Lebensmittelproben „entsprechend dem halbjährlichen Probenplan des Landesamtes für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz NRW“ gegeben habe. Das Chemische und Veterinäruntersuchungsamt habe eine Probe geprüft und beanstandet, die Kennzeichnung des Produktes als Limonade würde bemängelt.
Das Unternehmen ist verwundert über den „Behörden-Irrsinn“. Gesündere Alternativen sollte nicht bestraft werden, erklärte Lemonaid. Seit elf Jahren schätzen Kunden die Produkte, sie sollen auch weiterhin die zuckerarme Bio-Limo kaufen können. „Wir wollen auch diesmal nicht kampflos akzeptieren, dass wir mehr Zucker in unsere Drinks geben müssten, um weiter Limonade zu heißen“, teilte das Unternehmen mit.
Nun soll Julia Klöckner (CDU), Bundesministerin für Ernährung, erneut auf das Problem hingewiesen werden. Eigentlich sieht ihre „Nationalen Strategie zur Reduktion von Zucker, Salz und Fett“ genau das vor: Dass Unternehmen den Zuckergehalt ihrer Produkte reduzieren. So soll ein weiterer Anstieg der Zahl der Übergewichtigen und Diabetes-Kranken verhindert werden.