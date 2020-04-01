Telekom-Tochter in USA : T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit Sprint ab

  1. Wirtschaft
US-Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile schließt Fusion mit Sprint ab

Eine Filiale des Mobilfunkproviders T-Mobile US am belebten Times Square in New York (Archivbild). Foto: dpa/Christoph Dernbach

Bellevue/Overland Park Gut zwei Jahre hat die kartellrechtliche Zitterpartie gedauert. Jetzt ist die Fusion der Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile mit dem kleineren US-Wettbewerber Sprint endlich in trockenen Tüchern.

Die Unternehmen gaben am Mittwoch den offiziellen Abschluss des seit April 2018 geplanten Mega-Deals bekannt. Dadurch entsteht ein neues Schwergewicht im US-Mobilfunkmarkt, das die Jagd auf die Branchenführer Verizon und AT&T eröffnen will. Gemeinsam bringen es T-Mobile und Sprint nach eigenen Angaben auf 140 Millionen Kunden und einen Börsenwert von rund 110 Milliarden Dollar.

Die Fusion vereint die dritt- und viertgrößten US-Telefonanbieter, was von Anfang auf großen wettbewerbsrechtlichen Widerstand stieß. Es kostete viel Zeit und erhebliche Zugeständnisse, bis das US-Justizministerium unter strengen Auflagen zustimmte und die Branchenaufsicht FCC grünes Licht gab. Selbst danach klagte noch ein Bündnis von US-Bundesstaaten, das Jobverluste und Preiserhöhungen befürchtete. Im Dezember erst kam es New York zum Showdown vor Gericht, im Februar fiel dann das Urteil zugunsten von T-Mobile und Sprint.

„Dies ist in herausfordernden Zeiten ein historischer Tag für die Deutsche Telekom“, sagte Telekom-Chef Tim Höttges. Die Bonner erhalten mit 43 Prozent den größten Anteil am verschmolzenen Unternehmen, der Sprint-Mehrheitseigner Softbank übernimmt 24 Prozent, der Rest geht an freie Aktionäre. Die Fusion erfolgte über einen Aktientausch. Bei Ankündigung des Deals war das Paket, das Sprint-Aktionäre für ihre Anteile erhalten, gut 26 Milliarden Dollar wert, seitdem hat sich das Kursverhältnis aber verändert, so dass sie nun T-Mobile-Aktien im Wert von gut 31 Milliarden Dollar bekommen.

(felt/dpa)