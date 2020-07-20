Airbus testet neues Vehikel : Ab August fliegen Lufttaxis über Manching

Ein City-Airbus steht auf dem Airbus-Gelände in Donauwörth. Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Donauwörth Bis vor wenigen Jahren war der Gedanke an fliegende Taxis pure Science-Fiction. Geht es nach dem Luftfahrtkonzern Airbus, soll sich das bald ändern. In Bayern wird in wenigen Tagen mit den ersten Tests begonnen.

Airbus will in Kürze mit der Erprobung seines Lufttaxi-Modells auf dem Testflughafen im bayerischen Manching beginnen. Der CityAirbus werde Ende August von dem Hubschrauberwerk im schwäbischen Donauwörth auf den Flugplatz vor den Toren Ingolstadts verlegt, sagte ein Unternehmenssprecher am Montag aus Anlass eines Besuchs des bayerischen Ministerpräsidenten Markus Söder (CSU) in Donauwörth.

Airbus hatte das Demonstrations-Flugobjekt bislang schon mit kurzen Flügen in Donauwörth getestet, in Manching sind weitergehende Flüge möglich. Airbus arbeitet seit einigen Jahren an der Passagierdrohne. Die Großstadt Ingolstadt soll künftig Modellregion für Lufttaxis werden. Auch andere Hersteller arbeiten derzeit an der Technologie und wollen in den nächsten Jahren solche Fluggeräte auf den Markt bringen.

Der CityAirbus ist ein elektrisches Luftfahrzeug mit acht Rotoren, das senkrecht starten und landen kann. Es soll ohne Piloten bis zu vier Passagiere auf festen Routen transportieren und beispielsweise von Stadtzentren zu Flughäfen bringen. Ein echtes Flugtaxi wäre der kleine Passagierairbus somit nicht. Denn die Flugroute kann nicht von den Passagieren frei gewählt werden.

