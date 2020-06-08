Dieselaffäre : Prozess gegen Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler startet im September

Der damalige Vorstandsvorsitzende der Audi AG, Rupert Stadler (im Mai 2017). Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

München Das Landgericht München hat die Anklage gegen den früheren Audi-Chef Rupert Stadler wegen Betrugs in der Dieselaffäre zugelassen. Der Prozess gegen Stadler und drei Mitangeklagte soll am 30. September beginnen, wie das Gericht am Montag mitteilte.

Die Staatsanwaltschaft wirft ihnen „Betrug, mittelbare Falschbeurkundung sowie strafbare Werbung“ vor. Stadler habe spätestens Ende September 2015 von den Abgas-Manipulationen bei Audi-Dieselmotoren gewusst, aber den Verkauf der Autos trotzdem nicht verhindert, lautet der Vorwurf gegen ihn. Stadler hat eine Mitwisserschaft oder gar Beteiligung an Diesel-Manipulationen stets bestritten.

Er war von 2007 bis 2018 Audi-Chef gewesen. Wegen Verdunkelungsgefahr war Stadler im Juni 2018 verhaftet worden und hatte vier Monate lang in Augsburg in Untersuchungshaft gesessen. Eine Mitwisserschaft oder gar Beteiligung an Diesel-Manipulationen hat er stets bestritten.

Die drei zusammen mit Stadler angeklagten Manager und Ingenieure sollen bei Audi ab 2008 Dieselmotoren mit einer verbotenen Abschaltfunktion entwickelt haben. Damit stießen die Motoren auf dem Prüfstand weniger Abgas aus als auf der Straße.

Zuletzt hatte im februar eim Sprecher des Oberlandesgerichts München noch gesgat, geheißen, wenn das Landgericht die Anklage zulassen sollte, sei mit einer Eröffnung der Hauptverhandlung nach derzeitigem Stand nicht vor Herbst zu rechnen. Nach jahrelangen Ermittlungen hatte die Staatsanwaltschaft Ende Juli 2019 eine rund 400 Seiten lange Anklageschrift mit 7000 Seiten Anhang vorgelegt.

(felt/dpa)