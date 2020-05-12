90 Prozent der Strecken : Ryanair plant ab 1. Juli fast 1000 Flüge täglich

Eine Maschine die Fluggesellschaft Ryanair parkt in Weeze. Archivfoto. Foto: AP/Martin Meissner

Dublin Europas größter Billigflieger Ryanair will seinen Flugbetrieb zum Sommer wieder deutlich hochfahren. Ab 1. Juli sollen 40 Prozent der regulären Flüge wieder stattfinden, teilte das Unternehmen am Dienstag in Dublin mit.

Voraussetzung sei, dass die Regierungen die Reisebeschränkungen für Flüge innerhalb der EU lockern und an den Flughäfen Sicherheitsmaßnahmen zum Gesundheitsschutz eingeführt würden. Täglich würde Ryanair nach eigenen Angaben dann fast 1000 Flüge anbieten und damit 90 Prozent der Strecken abdecken, die die Airline vor der Corona-Krise angesteuert hatte.

Seit Ende März hat Ryanair den Großteil seines Flugbetriebs eingestellt und bietet derzeit täglich nur rund 30 Flüge zwischen Irland, Großbritannien und Kontinentaleuropa an.

Um die Übertragung des Coronavirus zu verhindern, sollen die Passagiere am Flughafen und an Bord laut Ryanair Gesichtsmasken tragen. Zudem sollen sie der Airline bei Flügen im Juli und August am Check-in ihre Kontaktdaten und die Dauer ihres Aufenthalts nennen. Ryanair plädiert zudem dafür, dass die Passagiere schon beim Betreten des Flughafens auf ihre Körpertemperatur überprüft werden.

(anst/dpa)