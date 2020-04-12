Wegen Corona-Krise : OPEC-Staaten drosseln Öl-Produktion ab 1. Mai deutlich

Ein Blick in die Opec-Verhandlungsrunde: Der saudische Prinz Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud (3.v.l, Energieminister von Saudi-Arabien), führt in seinem Büro den Vorsitz bei einem virtuellen Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 Energieminister, um eine Reaktion auf den Ölpreisverfall aufgrund eines Überangebots auf dem Markt und eines Rückgangs der weltweiten Nachfrage aufgrund der Coronavirus-Pandemie zu koordinieren. Foto: dpa/Uncredited

Der Weg für eine Drosselung der Ölproduktion durch das Ölkartell Opec und seine Partner ist frei. Im Mai und Juni wird die Produktion zurückgefahren.

Bei einer Sondersitzung per Video am Sonntagabend einigten sich die beteiligten Ölförderländer auf eine Kürzung um 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) am Tag für die Monate Mai und Juni, wie die mexikanische Energieministerin Rocio Nahle auf Twitter schrieb. Auch das kasachische Energieministerium bestätigte laut russischen Agenturen die Einigung.