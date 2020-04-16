16. April 2020 um 19:24 Uhr
Fast kein Flugverkehr mehr
:
Lufthansa streicht Flugplan weiter zusammen
Düsseldorf Wettbewerber Easyjet hält neun Monaten Stillstand denkbar. In Düsseldorf sind nur noch Eurowings/Lufthansa ernsthaft aktiv. Nur noch fünf Prozent des regulären Verkehrs finden statt.
(rky) Der Abschwung der Airline-Industrie verschärft sich. Die Lufthansa setzt den regulären Flugbetrieb nun bis zum 17. Mai aus statt wie geplant nur bis zum 3. Mai. Das erklärte sie am Donnerstag. Nun gilt bis zum 17. Mai weiter der stark verringerte „Rückkehrer-Flugplan“, der ab 3. Mai noch einmal reduziert wird. Es wird nur noch 15 wöchentliche Langstreckenverbindungen geben, beispielsweise drei Flüge pro Woche jeweils von Frankfurt nach Newark, Chicago, Sao Paulo, Bangkok und Tokio. Die Route nach Montreal (Kanada) fällt weg. Ab München werden ab dem 4. Mai nur noch sechs tägliche Verbindungen in Deutschland angeboten.
Der britische Wettbewerber Easyjet hält es für denkbar, dass er den Flugverkehr für weitere neun Monate aussetzt. „Keiner weiß, wann es wieder weitergeht“, so Vorstandschef Johan Lundgren. Ein internes Szenario ergebe, dass Easyjet einen so langen Stillstand durchhalten könne. Er schloss nicht aus, dass der Billigflieger Staatshilfe beantragt: „Es geht um das Überleben der Branche. Wir schauen uns alle Optionen an.“ Easyjet unlängst die komplette Flotte, bestehend aus 330 Flugzeugen, stillgelegt. Auch Düsseldorf und Köln werden nicht mehr angeflogen.
Einen ernsthaften Flugplan ab der Landeshauptstadt hat nur noch Eurowings. Pro Tag finden am Flughafen insgesamt im Schnitt 30 An- und Abflüge statt, vor einem Jahr waren es noch 600.
Wenn man Sonderflüge für Erntehelfer aus Osteuropa abzieht, bleiben neben einem täglichen KLM-Jet nach Amsterdam als reguläre Verbindungen fast nur noch neun Eurowings-Flüge pro Woche übrig: nach Hamburg und Berlin, sechs von Eurowings pro Woche nach London, Wien und Zürich sowie zwei pro Woche unter anderem nach Barcelona, Rom, Mailand und Lissabon. Nach München fliegt die Eurowings-Mutter Lufthansa zweimal täglich. Wegen der auch langfristig erwarteten geringeren Nachfrage legt die Lufthansa nun ihre A340-600-Flotte still. Die 17 Flieger sollen für ein Jahr auf dem spanischen Flughafen Teruel eingemottet werden.