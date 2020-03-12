12. März 2020 um 09:31 Uhr
Deutscher Aktienmarkt
:
Dax unter 10.000 Punkten - Niedrigster Stand seit Sommer 2016
Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ist weiter abgesackt.
Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert
Frankfurt Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ist weiter abgesackt und erstmals seit Sommer 2016 unter 10.000 Punkte gefallen. Der Dax notierte in den ersten Handelsminuten 5,5 Prozent schwächer bei 9862 Zählern und damit auf dem niedrigsten Stand seit Juli 2016.
Die Einreiseverbote für Europäer, die US-Präsident Donald Trump am Mittwoch im Kampf gegen die Coronavirus-Pandemie verhängt hatte, versetzten Anleger in Angst und Schrecken. "Die Aktienmärkte bleiben im Panikmodus", sagte Milan Cutkovic, Marktanalyst beim Brokerhaus AxiTrader.
Die Europäische Zentralbank dürfte am Nachmittag über ein Hilfspaket zur Stützung der Konjunktur berichten. "Dieses allerdings dürfte wie auch schon die Zinssenkungen der amerikanischen und britischen Notenbank nur einen geringen positiven Effekt auf die Börsen haben", sagte Cutkovic.
Unter Druck gerieten vor allem Aktien der Airlines. Lufthansa brachen um 9,6 Prozent ein. Schon zuvor hatte das Unternehmen für April etwa 23.000 Flüge nach Europa, Asien und den Nahen Osten gestrichen.