Elektronik-Messe Bundeskanzler Scholz eröffnet IFA in Berlin

Woohoo! It's IFA time! We're thrilled to be celebrating our historic 100th year, a journey marked by innovation. To all participants - you are the heart of IFA! Be there as we shape the future.



🎟️ https://t.co/oOuFtjRwao#IFA100 #IFABerlin #InnovationForAll pic.twitter.com/0UTRpY2hI1