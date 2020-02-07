„Wir sind voll mit Liebe“ : Felix und Miriam Neureuther zum zweiten Mal Eltern geworden

München Miriam und Felix Neureuther sind zum zweiten Mal Eltern geworden. Der 35-Jährige postete bei Instagram ein Bild vom Baby und der Familie. Der Name des Jungen ist noch nicht bekannt.

Deutschlands Alpin-Star Felix Neureuther, der im März letzten Jahres vom Ski-Rennsport zurückgetreten war, ist zum zweiten Mal Vater geworden. Der mehrmalige WM-Medaillengewinner postete am Freitag im sozialen Netzwerk Facebook ein Foto von ihm und seiner Ehefrau Miriam, das den gemeinsamen Sohn nebst Tochter Matilda zeigt. Darunter schrieb der 35-Jährige: "Welcome to the world little boy! We are full of love" (Willkommen auf der Welt, kleiner Junge! Wir sind voll mit Liebe")