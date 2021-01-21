Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Das ist der Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 im slowenischen Pokljuka (10. bis 21. Februar). Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: AFP/DON EMMERT Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Mittwoch, 10 Februar 2021 15 Uhr: Mixedstaffel (2x6 und 2x7,5 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Matthias Schrader Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Donnerstag, 11. Februar 2021 keine Wettbewerbe Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Rick Bowmer Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Freitag, 12. Februar 2021 14.30 Uhr: Sprint der Männer (10 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Matthias Balk Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Samstag, 13. Februar 2021 14.30 Uhr: Sprint der Frauen (7,5 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: AP/Rick Bowmer Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Sonntag, 14. Februar 2021 13.15 Uhr: Verfolgung der Männer (12,5 km) 15.30 Uhr: Verfolgung der Frauen (10 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Montag, 15. Februar 2021 keine Wettbewerbe Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: AP/Rick Bowmer Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Dienstag, 16. Februar 2021 12.05 Uhr: Einzel der Frauen (15 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: AP/Rick Bowmer Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Mittwoch, 17. Februar 2021 14.30 Uhr: Einzel der Männer (20 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Rick Bowmer Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Donnerstag, 18. Februar 2021 15.15 Uhr: Single-Mixed-Staffel (4x3 + 1,5 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Freitag, 19. Februar 2021 keine Wettbewerbe Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa, MDB abl Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Samstag, 20. Februar 2021 11.45 Uhr: Staffel der Männer (4x7,5 km) 15 Uhr: Staffel der Frauen (4x6 km) Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Foto: dpa/Hendrik Schmidt Zeitplan der Biathlon-WM 2021 am Sonntag, 21. Februar 2021 12.30 Uhr: Massenstart der Frauen (12,5 km) 15.15 Uhr: Massenstart der Männer (15 km) Hier finden Sie alle weiteren Infos rund um die Biathlon-WM 2021 in Pokljuka. Auch interessant Fotos : Biathlon-WM 2020: die deutschen Teilnehmer Übersicht : Biathlon WM 2019: der Zeitplan Bö, Fourcarde,Wierer : Biathlon-WM 2020: die Favoriten auf Medaillen Fotos : Biathlon-WM 2019: die deutschen Teilnehmer zurück weiter