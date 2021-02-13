Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: dpa/Joel Marklund Das ist der Medaillenspiegel der Biathlon-WM 2021. Hier finden Sie ab dem ersten Wettkampf am 10. Februar 2021 den Stand im Medaillenspiegel. Stand nach 3 von 12 Wettbewerben. Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: AP/Darko Bandic Platz 1: Norwegen Gold: 2 Silber: Bronze: Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: AP/Matthias Schrader Platz 2: Schweden Gold: 1 Silber: Bronze: 1 TV-Übertragung, Termine, Ergebnisse - alle Infos zur Biathlon-WM 2021 erhalten Sie hier. In unsere Telegramm zur Biathlon-WM halten wir Sie über alle Ereignisse auf dem Laufenden. Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe Platz 3: Frankreich Gold: Silber: 2 Bronze: 1 Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: AP/Matthias Schrader Platz 4: Österreich Gold: Silber: 1 Bronze: Biathlon-WM 2021: Medaillenspiegel Foto: AP/Darko Bandic Platz 5: Belarus Gold: Silber: Bronze: 1 Auch interessant Übersicht : Biathlon WM 2021: der Zeitplan Bestenliste : Der Medaillenspiegel der Alpinen Ski-WM 2021 Bö, Röiseland, Preuß : Biathlon-WM 2021: die Favoriten auf Medaillen Fotos : Biathlon-WM 2021: die deutschen Teilnehmer zurück weiter