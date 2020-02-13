Johannes Kühn (WSV Reit im Winkl)

geboren am: 19. November 1991

Wohnort: Tüßling

Größe: 188 cm, Gewicht: 82 kg

Beruf: Zollbeamter

Hobbys: Fußball, Volleyball, Kino

2. WM-Teilnahme

Erfolge:Olympia: beste Einzelplatzierung, 58. Einzel 2018 Weltcup: einmal Einzel-Zweiter, 6. Dezember 2018 Einzel in Pokljuka; dazu dreimal Top ten in der Saison 2017/18 (5., 8., 9.), Zwei mal zweiter in Arber in Sprint und Verfolgung, zweiter mit Staffel in Ruhpolding, dritter im Massenstart in Ruhpolding.