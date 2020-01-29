Foto: dpa, Peter Kneffel
Arnd Peiffer (WSV Clausthal-Zellerfeld)
geboren am: 18. März 1987,
Wohnort: Clausthal-Zellerfeld,
Größe: 186 cm, Gewicht: 83 kg,
Beruf: Bundespolizist,
Hobbys: Lesen, Kino
9. WM-Teilnahme
Erfolge: Olympia: Gold im Sprint 2018; Silber Staffel 2014; Bronze Staffel 2018 WM: viermal Weltmeister, Sprint 2011, Staffel 2015, Mixed Staffel 2017 und Einzel 2019; fünfmal Vizeweltmeister, Mixed Staffel 2011 und 2016, Staffel 2016, Mixed Staffel 2019 und Staffel 2019; fünfmal Dritter, Staffel 2009, 2012 und 2013, Mixed Staffel 2009 und 2012 WC: neun Einzelsiege (*), zuletzt 11. März 2017 Verfolgung Kontiolahti; 14-mal Zweiter, zuletzt 11. Januar 2019 Verfolgung in Oberhof; achtmal Dritter, zuletzt 27. Januar 2019 Massenstart in Antholz