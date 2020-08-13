13. August 2020 um 07:39 Uhr
NHL-Play-offs
:
Grubauer hält Kasten bei Avalanche-Sieg sauber
Philipp Grubauer (l) pariert einen Schuss.
Foto: AP/JASON FRANSON
Edmonton Torhüter Philipp Grubauer ist mit den Colorado Avalanche siegreich in die NHL-Play-offs gestartet. Gegen die Arizona Coyotes gab ein 3:0. Grubauer spielte erneut durch und bekam nur 14 Schüsse auf sein Tor.
„Diese Spiele sind nicht einfach, aber die Leute vor mir haben echt einen guten Job gemacht, die Pucks zur Seite zu spielen und mich jeden Schuss sehen zu lassen“, sagte er danach. „Mir sind diese Spiele lieber mit zehn Schüssen gegen uns als die mit 50, so viel ist klar.“ In der Best-of-Seven-Serie führt Colorado nun 1:0.
Auch die New York Islanders gewannen ihren Serien-Auftakt gegen die Washington Capitals. Beim 4:2 kamen aber weder Torwart Thomas Greiss noch Tom Kühnackl zum Einsatz.
12 Bilder
Die deutschen Profis in der NHL
Foto: dpa, kne jai
Die Spiele an den beiden Austragungsorten Edmonton und Toronto finden in der Corona-Krise ohne Zuschauer statt. Neben Grubauer, Greiss und Kühnackl ist auch noch Tobias Rieder mit den Calgary Flames im Wettkampf um den Stanley Cup vertreten. Nach dem Sieg zum Auftakt kommt es am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) zu Spiel zwei der Serie.