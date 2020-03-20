Wechsel perfekt : Quarterback-Legende Brady unterschreibt bei den Buccaneers

Eine Werbetafel in Foxborough anlässlich von Tom Bradys Abschied von den New England Patriots. Foto: AP/Steven Senne

Köln Der Wechsel von Star-Quarterback Tom Brady zu den Tampa Bay Buccaneers ist perfekt. Am Freitag veröffentlichte der sechsmalige Super-Bowl-Gewinner bei Instagram ein Foto von sich bei der Unterzeichnung eines mehrjährigen Vertrages.

Brady, erfolgreichster Spieler in der Geschichte der Football-Profiliga NFL, hatte am Dienstag seinen Abschied von den Patriots nach 20 gemeinsamen Jahren bekannt gegeben. Am Mittwoch vermeldeten zahlreiche US-Medien, dass es den 42-Jährigen nach Tampa zieht.

Der in Kalifornien geborene Brady wurde in seiner Zeit bei den Patriots viermal zum wertvollsten Spieler (MVP) des Super Bowls gekürt. Dreimal erhielt er die Auszeichnung nach der regulären Saison (2007, 2010 und 2017). Brady hält in der NFL mehrere Rekorde, unter anderem ist er der älteste Spielmacher, der den Super Bowl gewann. Mit 41 Jahren führte er New England durch einen Sieg gegen die Los Angeles Rams im vergangenen Jahr zum Titel. Seine neun Finalteilnahmen sind ebenfalls bislang unerreicht.