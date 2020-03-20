20. März 2020 um 14:19 Uhr
Wechsel perfekt
:
Quarterback-Legende Brady unterschreibt bei den Buccaneers
Eine Werbetafel in Foxborough anlässlich von Tom Bradys Abschied von den New England Patriots.
Foto: AP/Steven Senne
Köln Der Wechsel von Star-Quarterback Tom Brady zu den Tampa Bay Buccaneers ist perfekt. Am Freitag veröffentlichte der sechsmalige Super-Bowl-Gewinner bei Instagram ein Foto von sich bei der Unterzeichnung eines mehrjährigen Vertrages.
Der neue Arbeitgeber des langjährigen Profis des NFL-Klubs New England Patriots präsentierte auf seiner Homepage ein Highlight-Video vom Football-Helden.

transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div></a> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B99KHG5hC_n/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
"Aufgeregt, demütig, hungrig. Wenn ich eine Sache über Football gelernt habe, dann ist es die, dass es niemanden interessiert, was du im vergangenen Jahr oder im Jahr davor getan hast", schrieb Brady: "Ich starte eine neue Footballreise und danke den Buccaneers für die Chance."
Brady, erfolgreichster Spieler in der Geschichte der Football-Profiliga NFL, hatte am Dienstag seinen Abschied von den Patriots nach 20 gemeinsamen Jahren bekannt gegeben. Am Mittwoch vermeldeten zahlreiche US-Medien, dass es den 42-Jährigen nach Tampa zieht.
Bei den Buccaneers soll Brady 30 Millionen Dollar (ca. 27 Millionen Euro) pro Saison erhalten. Über die genaue Laufzeit des Vertrages ist nichts bekannt. Brady löst bei den Bucs Jameis Winston als Nummer eins auf der Spielmacherposition ab.
Der in Kalifornien geborene Brady wurde in seiner Zeit bei den Patriots viermal zum wertvollsten Spieler (MVP) des Super Bowls gekürt. Dreimal erhielt er die Auszeichnung nach der regulären Saison (2007, 2010 und 2017). Brady hält in der NFL mehrere Rekorde, unter anderem ist er der älteste Spielmacher, der den Super Bowl gewann. Mit 41 Jahren führte er New England durch einen Sieg gegen die Los Angeles Rams im vergangenen Jahr zum Titel. Seine neun Finalteilnahmen sind ebenfalls bislang unerreicht.