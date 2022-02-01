Jetzt auch offiziell : NFL-Superstar Tom Brady bestätigt sein Karriereende

Nach 22 Jahren und sieben Super-Bowl-Siegen ist Schluss: Footballstar Tom Brady beendet mit 44 seine unvergleichliche NFL-Karriere und verlässt das Rampenlicht. Zuletzt hatte es bereits Medienberichte über den bevorstehenden Abschied gegeben, jetzt machte der Quarterback der Tampa Bay Buccaneers es offiziell.

Die US-Profiliga verliert den GOAT, ihren Größten aller Zeiten. "Meine Karriere war eine nervenaufreibende Reise, weit jenseits dessen, was ich mir hätte vorstellen können, und voller Höhen und Tiefen", teilte Brady am Dienstag über seine Social-Media-Kanäle mit. "Dies ist schwierig zu schreiben, aber: Ich werde diese Hingabe zum Sport nicht mehr leisten."

Brady hatte 2020 nach 19 Jahren und einer Titel-Dynastie die New England Patriots verlassen. Er setzte seine Karriere in Florida fort, wo er mit den Buccaneers und seinem alten Weggefährten Rob Gronkowski noch einen Super Bowl gewann. In den diesjährigen Play-offs scheiterten die Bucs nach einer packenden Aufholjagd von 3:27 auf 27:27 in der Divisional Round mit 27:30 an den Los Angeles Rams.