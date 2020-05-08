NFL-Spielplan : Brady startet gegen Brees - Titelverteidiger Chiefs eröffnet gegen Houston

Köln Super-Bowl-Champion Kansas City Chiefs eröffnet die neue NFL-Saison mit einem Heimspiel gegen die Houston Texans. Die Partie beginnt in Deutschland am 11. September um 0.20 Uhr.

Football-Superstar Tom Brady trifft in seinem ersten Spiel für die Tampa Bay Buccaneers direkt auf einen weiteren ganz großen Quarterback. Die National Football League (NFL) setzte die Buccaneers bei der Veröffentlichung ihres Spielplans in der Nacht auf Freitag für den 13. September bei den New Orleans Saints mit Drew Brees an.