NFL in München : Hofbräuhaus ist bereits im Buccaneers-Look

Die Buccaneers um Cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) spielen am Sonntag in München. Foto: AP/Mark LoMoglio

München Am 13. November trägt die NFL ihr erstes Spiel in Deutschland aus: Die Tampa Bay Buccaneers spielen gegen die Seattle Seahawks. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie zu allem rund um die Partie auf dem Laufenden.

