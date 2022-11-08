  1. Sport
NFL in München: Hofbräuhaus ist bereits im Buccaneers-Look​

Die Buccaneers um Cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) spielen am Sonntag in München.
Die Buccaneers um Cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) spielen am Sonntag in München. Foto: AP/Mark LoMoglio

München Am 13. November trägt die NFL ihr erstes Spiel in Deutschland aus: Die Tampa Bay Buccaneers spielen gegen die Seattle Seahawks. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie zu allem rund um die Partie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 11/8/22 10:53 AM
  • 11/8/22 10:17 AM
  • 11/8/22 10:17 AM
  • 11/8/22 10:00 AM
