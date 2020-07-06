Rassismus-Debatte : Trump kritisiert mögliche Namensänderungen bei US-Teams

Washington Im Zuge der Rassismus-Debatte in den USA denkt der NFL-Klub Washington Redskins über einen neuen Namen nach. Auch das Baseball-Team der Cleveland Indians überlegt. US-Präsident Donald Trump kann das nicht nachvollziehen.

Bei Twitter schrieb Trump am Montag dazu, man benenne Teams aus einer Stärke heraus und nicht einer Schwäche. Nun sehe es so aus, als würden die Washington Redskins und die Cleveland Indians ihre Namen ändern, um sich politisch korrekt zu verhalten.

Die Redskins (Rothäute) stehen durch die Diskussion seit dem Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd unter Druck, unter anderen durch ihren Hauptsponsor FedEx, und haben sich offen für eine Namensdebatte gezeigt. Trainer Ron Rivera hatte am Wochenende in der „Washington Post“ gesagt, ein neuer Name noch vor dem Beginn der neuen Saison wäre großartig. Die seit 1915 so genannten Cleveland Indians hatten erklärt, man wolle das Umfeld und die entsprechenden Beteiligten dazu ermutigen, beim Teamnamen den besten Weg zu finden.