Quaterback verlängert in Green Bay : Rodgers kassiert 150 Millionen Dollar für drei Jahre

Aaron Rodgers' contract extension is set to earn him:



$42 million in 2022

$59.515 million in 2023

$49.3 million in 2024



This gets him to the three-year, $150 million mark, and the first two years are fully guaranteed at signing. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) https://t.co/FkyeGmCCCf