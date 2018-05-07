NBA-Playoffs 2018: Golden State Warriors besiegen Pelicans dank Durant

Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 Die Golden State Warriors haben in den Playoffs der nordamerikanischen Basketball-Liga NBA einen wichtigen Auswärtssieg gefeiert. Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, SC Der Titelverteidiger gewann am Sonntag (Ortszeit) das vierte Spiel der Zweitrunden-Serie gegen die New Orleans Pelicans 118:92 (61:54). Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 Kevin Durant führte die Warriors mit 38 Punkten und neun Rebounds zum Auswärtssieg. Stephen Curry kam auf 23 Punkte im Spiel. Bei den Gastgebern überzeugte Anthony Davis mit 26 Punkten und 12 Rebounds. Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: dpa, GH hjb In der Best-of-Seven-Serie liegt Golden State mit 3:1 in Führung. Das fünfte Spiel wird am Dienstag im kalifornischen Oakland ausgetragen. Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: dpa, GH hjb Sehen Sie nachfolgend weitere Bilder. Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: dpa, GH hjb "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, GH "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: afp, sg "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: afp, sg "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, GH "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, GH "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: afp, sg "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, GH "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: rtr, ah6 "" Durant-Gala bei Sieg der Warriors Foto: ap, GH "" Auch interessant zurück weiter