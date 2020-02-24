NBA-Legende: Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Kelvin Kuo Tausende Menschen haben bei einer Gedenkveranstaltung Abschied von dem bei einem Hubschrauber-Absturz gestorbenen Basketball-Superstar Kobe Bryant und von seiner Tochter Gianna genommen. Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Die Veranstaltung unter dem Motto „Eine Feier des Lebens für Kobe und Gianna Bryant“ fand am Montag im Staples Center in Los Angeles statt, die 20 000 Menschen fasst. Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Die Witwe Vanessa Bryant erinnerte in einer bewegenden Ansprache an ihre Tochter und an ihren Ehemann. Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Sehen Sie nachfolgend weitere Bilder. Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AFP/MARK RALSTON Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AFP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Abschiedsfeier für Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Foto: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez Auch interessant Fotos : Trauer um Kobe Bryant vor Grammy-Verleihung in Los Angeles Emotionales Gedenken : Los Angeles Lakers nehmen Abschied von Kobe Bryant Fotos : Hubschrauber mit Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles abgestürzt 54.Super Bowl : Chiefs und 49ers gedenken Kobe Bryant zurück weiter