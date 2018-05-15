NBA: Golden Stare Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins bei den Houston Rockets

Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/Eric Gay Titelverteidiger Golden State Warriors hat das Auftaktspiel im Play-off-Halbfinale der Basketball-gewonnen. Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Bei den Houston Rockets setzte sich der Meister mit 116:109 durch und führt in der best-of-seven-Serie 1:0. Durant kam auf 37, Thompson auf 28 Punkte. Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Houston, bestes Team der Hauptrunde, geriet trotz eines glänzend aufgelegten James Harden in Rückstand. Der sechsmalige Allstar kam auf 41 Punkte. Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Das zweite Aufeinandertreffen zwischen den beiden Topteams der Western Conference findet am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) in Houston statt. Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder. Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/Bob Levey Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/Bob Levey Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/David J.Phillip Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/Bob Levey Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/David J.Phillip Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/David J.Phillip Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/Eric Christian Smith Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AP/Eric Christian Smith Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/Bob Levey Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: AFP/RONALD MARTINEZ Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: dpa/Eric Gay Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: dpa/Eric Gay Warriors gewinnen Spiel eins in Houston Foto: dpa/David J.Phillip Auch interessant NBA-Play-offs : Golden State nutzt ersten Matcchball Play-offs in der NBA : Golden State findet kein Mittel gegen Anthony Davis Borussia Mönchengladbach : Die besten Torschützen und Vorlagengeber 2016/17 NBA 15/16 : Dallas siegt knapp gegen direkten Konkurrenten Houston Porträt : Das ist Stephen Curry Football in der NFL : Patriots stehen im Play-off-Halbfinale NBA 15/16 : Nowitzki und Dallas vergeben ersten Matchball zum Einzug in die Play-offs NBA : Schröder verpasst mit Hawks Überraschung zurück weiter