Neuer NBA-Vertrag : Schröder kehrt zu den Lakers zurück

Los Angeles Dennis Schröder kehrt zu den Los Angeles Lakers zurück. Das gaben der Kapitän der deutschen Basketball-Nationalmannschaft und der Klub kurz nach dem verlorenen Halbfinale. Zunächst steht bei der Heim-EM aber noch ein wichtiges Spiel an.

Spektakuläres Comeback: Dennis Schröder kehrt zu den Los Angeles Lakers zurück. Das verkündete der Kapitän der deutschen Basketball-Nationalmannschaft am Freitagabend etwa eine Stunde nach dem verlorenen EM-Halbfinale. „Das letzte Jahr hat sich nicht richtig angefühlt. Ich komme zurück, um alles richtig zu machen“, schrieb er bei Instagram. Laut ESPN und The Athletic unterschreibt Schröder einen Einjahresvertrag und soll 2,6 Millionen Dollar verdienen.

Schröder, der seit 2013 in der nordamerikanischen Basketball-Profiliga NBA spielt, war 2020 nach Los Angeles gewechselt, lehnte am Ende der Saison 2021 jedoch ein Angebot zur Vertragsverlängerung bei den Lakers über vier Jahre und 84 Millionen Dollar ab. In der vergangenen Saison spielte der 29-Jährige zunächst bei den Boston Celtics, dann bei den Houston Rockets.