Restaurant-Besuch : NBA-Basketballer Drummond gibt gigantisches Trinkgeld

Delray Beach Wenn ein NBA-Star ein Restaurant besucht, fällt er meist ohnehin schon auf. Andre Drummond machte in Florida nun aber mit seiner Großzügigkeit nach dem Essen auf sich Aufmerksam. Nach der Corona-Zwangspause dürfte die Geste besonders wichtig gewesen sein.

NBA-Star Andre Drummond hat bei einem Restaurantbesuch in Florida 1000 Dollar (rund 916 Euro) Trinkgeld gegeben. Das berichtete der US-Sender ESPN am Montag (Ortszeit) unter Verweis auf einen Instagram-Post des Restaurants. Demnach schrieb der Basketballer der Cleveland Cavaliers zum Rechnungsbetrag über 164,25 Dollar noch das großzügige Trinkgeld auf die Quittung. „Danke fürs großartig sein“, schrieb er zu dem Social-Media-Beitrag des Ladens.

In der Region dürfen Restaurants den ESPN-Angaben zufolge nach der Corona-Zwangspause wieder Gäste bewirten, allerdings nur mit 25 Prozent Auslastung. Trinkgelder haben in den USA grundsätzlich eine größere Bedeutung für Servicekräfte als in Deutschland.