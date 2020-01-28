„Werde dein Vermächtnis fortführen“ : LeBron James mit emotionalem Instagram-Post nach Kobe Bryants Tod

Los Angeles Sie waren wie Brüder: Basketball-Star LeBron James hat sich mit bewegenden Worten von der verstorbenen NBA-Legende Kobe Bryant verabschiedet. Bei Instagram schrieb er unter anderem: „Ich liebe dich, großer Bruder.“

Basketballstar LeBron James von den Los Angeles Lakers hat sich in bewegenden Worten von der gestorbenen Vereinslegende Kobe Bryant verabschiedet. Er habe mehrfach zu einer persönlichen Stellungnahme zum Tode Bryants und seiner Tochter Gianna angesetzt, schrieb James am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. „Aber jedes Mal, wenn ich es versuche, fange ich wieder an zu weinen bei dem bloßen Gedanken an dich, Nichte Gigi und die Freundschaft/Bindung/Brüderlichkeit zwischen uns!“ Gigi war der Spitzname der 13-jährigen Gianna, die am Sonntag bei einem Hubschrauberabsturz an der Seite Bryants und sieben anderer Menschen ums Leben gekommen war.