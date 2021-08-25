Noch nicht fit : Serena Williams sagt für US Open ab

New York Serena Williams muss die US Open auslassen. Die US-Amerikanerin verkündete am Mittwoch ihren Verzicht auf das Turnier wegen einer Verletzung.

Die langjährige Tennis-Weltranglisten-Erste Serena Williams hat ihre Teilnahme an den am Montag beginnenden US Open abgesagt. Die 39-jährige Amerikanerin teilte via Instagram mit, sie folge damit dem Rat ihrer Ärzte und wolle zunächst einen Riss in der hinteren Oberschenkelmuskulatur komplett ausheilen lassen. Die Verletzung hatte sich Serena Williams in ihrem Erstrunden-Match in Wimbledon vor knapp zwei Monaten zugezogen.