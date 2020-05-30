  1. Sport
Tennis: Youngster Coco Gauff schickt eindringliche Botschaft wegen Polizeigewalt

„Bin ich die Nächste?“ : Eindringliche Botschaft von Tennis-Youngster Gauff wegen Polizeigewalt

Coco Gauff bei Wimbledon im vergangenen Jahr. Foto: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN

Köln Auch Tennis-Jungstar Cori "Coco" Gauff (16) hat sich der Protestwelle gegen Polizeigewalt gegen Schwarze in den USA angeschlossen. Am Montag war George Floyd gestorben, nachdem ein Polizist minutenlang auf seinem Hals gekniet hatte.

In einem eindringlichen TikTok-Video trägt die Amerikanerin einen schwarzen Kapuzenpulli, zeigt Fotos von Todesopfern wie George Floyd und fragt per Texteinblendung während sie ihre Hände erhebt: "Bin ich die Nächste?" Der Clip endet mit der Botschaft: "Ich nutze meine Stimme. Wirst Du Deine benutzen?"

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">16-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff delivers a powerful message on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd&#39;s death. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/jBNceF62lC">pic.twitter.com/jBNceF62lC</a></p>&mdash; FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) <a href="https://twitter.com/InactionNever/status/1266531612847738881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside>
Floyd war am Montag nach einem brutalen Polizeieinsatz in Minneapolis gestorben. Der Polizist, der während einer Festnahme minutenlang auf Floyds Nacken gekniet hatte, wurde mittlerweile aus dem Polizeidienst entlassen, festgenommen und angeklagt.
Der Vorfall hat massive Proteste bis hin zu Ausschreitungen nach sich gezogen. Zahlreiche US-Sportstars wie LeBron James oder Colin Kaepernick nutzten in den vergangenen Tagen bereits ihre Plattform, um Zeichen gegen institutionellen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt in den USA zu setzen.

