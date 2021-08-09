Erster Turniersieg seit 2015 : Petkovic beendet titellose Durststrecke

Cluj-Napoca Nach sechs langen Jahren hat Andrea Petkovic wieder ein Turnier gewonnen. Fast hätte sie ihre Karriere vor einiger Zeit schon beendet.

Das dazugehörige Foto in den sozialen Netzwerken zeigt Andrea Petkovic, so wie Andrea Petkovic eben ist. Im schwarzen Top, mit knallrotem Minirock und schweren schwarzen Boots präsentierte sich die 33-Jährige mit der Siegertrophäe - und streckte allen Betrachtern die Zunge raus. Seht her, schien dieses Foto vermitteln zu wollen, seht her, ich kanns noch.