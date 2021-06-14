Rührende Worte zum Abschied : Tsitsipas' Großmutter kurz vor French-Open-Finale verstorben

Paris Stefanos Tsitsipas hat am Finaltag der French Open einen schweren Schicksalsschlag hinnehmen müssen. Kurz vor dem Endspiel verstarb seine Großmutter. Das teilte der Grieche via Instagram mit - und nahm Abschied.

Stefanos Tsitsipas hat am Finaltag der French Open vom Tod seiner Großmutter erfahren. Dies teilte der 22 Jahre alte Grieche, der in fünf Sätzen Novak Djokovic unterlag, am Montagmorgen in einem emotionalen Statement bei Instagram mit. Er widmete ihr seinen bislang größten Auftritt bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier.