US-Open-Teilnahme abgesagt : Tennis-Star Kerber ist schwanger

Hamburg Angelique Kerber wird bei bei den US Open fehlen – und das aus besonderem Grund: Die 34-Jährige ist schwanger. Die Schwangerschaft soll aber nicht das Ende ihrer Karriere bedeuten.

Angelique Kerber erwartet ihr erstes Kind. Dies bestätigte die 34 Jahre alten dreimalige Grand-Slam-Siegerin am Mittwoch bei Instagram. Die nächsten Monate werde sie „aus dem bestmöglichen Grund“ nicht mehr als Tennisspielerin um die Welt reisen, schrieb die deutsche Nummer eins bei Instagram, die damit für die US Open absagen musste: „Ich wollte unbedingt bei den US Open antreten, habe letztendlich aber doch entschieden, dass zwei gegen eins kein fairer Wettkampf ist.“