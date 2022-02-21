  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympia 2022 Peking - Liveticker: Winterspiele sind beendet, das olympische Feuer erloschen

Olympia-Liveblog : Die Flamme ist erloschen - die Winterspiele 2022 sind beendet

Eindrücke von der Abschlussfeier.
Eindrücke von der Abschlussfeier. Foto: AFP/MANAN VATSYAYANA

Liveblog Peking Die letzte Medaillenentscheidungen sind gefallen, die Olympischen Winterspiele 2022 sind an diesem Sonntag zu Ende gegangen. Zum Abschluss gab es nochmal Edelmetall für Deutschland. In unserem Liveblog verpassen Sie nichts.

  • 2/20/22 4:47 PM
  • 2/20/22 3:43 PM
  • 2/20/22 3:30 PM
  • 2/20/22 3:06 PM
  • 2/20/22 2:45 PM
  • 2/20/22 2:19 PM
  • 2/20/22 1:49 PM
  • 2/20/22 1:38 PM
  • 2/20/22 1:21 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software