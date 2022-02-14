Olympia-Liveblog : Platz vier – Nolte verpasst Medaille im Monobob

  1. Sport
Olympia 2022 in Peking - Liveticker: Platz vier – Nolte verpasst Medaille im Monobob

Laura Nolte wird Vierte im Monobob.
Laura Nolte wird Vierte im Monobob.

Liveblog Peking Die DEB-Auswahl beendet die Olympia-Vorrunde mit ihrer zweiten Niederlage. Am Dienstag zählt es: Gegen die Slowakei geht es um den Viertelfinaleinzug. In unserem Liveblog verpassen Sie nichts.

