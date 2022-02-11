  1. Sport
Olympia 2022 in Peking - Liveticker: Gold und Silber – Historischer Doppelsieg im Skeleton für Grotheer und Jungk

Olympia-Liveblog : Historischer Doppelsieg für Grotheer und Jungk im Skeleton

Christopher Grotheer und Axel Jungk.
Christopher Grotheer und Axel Jungk. Foto: dpa/Michael Kappeler

Liveblog Peking Christopher Grotheer ist der erste deutsche Olympiasieger im Skeleton – und sein Mannschaftskollege Axel Jungk hat sogar die Silbermedaille eingefahren. Die Biathletinnen enttäuschen derweil im Sprint. In unserem Liveblog verpassen Sie nichts.

