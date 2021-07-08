  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympische Spiele 2021: Das ist der Zeitplan für Schwimmen in Tokio

Das ist der Zeitplan für Schwimmen bei Olympia

  • Die Olympischen Spiele 2021 finden vom 23. Juli bis zum 8. August in Tokio statt. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie wurden sie um ein Jahr verschoben. Jetzt blicken die Sportlerinnen und Sportler auf den Start in Tokio. Das ist der Zeitplan für die Wettbewerbe im Schwimmen.

  • 24.07.2021

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Lagen, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.48 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Lagen, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.55 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    14.15 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 25.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Lagen, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.40 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    3.52 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.12 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Lagen, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.33 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.45 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.22 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.59 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.19 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.39 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    14.10 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 26.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    3.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.12 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.20 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 400 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.31 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.53 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    5.05 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.29 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.56 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.32 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 1500 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 27.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    3.43 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.51 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.59 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Rücken, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.17 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Brust, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.35 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.58 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.17 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x200 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 28.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    3.41 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.49 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.57 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.21 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.45 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.54 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 1500 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    5.26 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x200 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.25 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.52 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.15 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.34 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x200 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 29.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.44 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.53 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.04 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.54 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    5.08 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    5.31 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x200 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.08 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    13.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Mixed, 4x100 m Lagen, Mixed, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 30.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    3.41 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.59 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.16 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.35 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.24 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    12.48 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 1500 m Freistil, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    14.36 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Lagen, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    14.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Lagen, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

  • 31.07.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.46 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.11 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.32 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    4.43 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Mixed, 4x100 m Lagen, Mixed, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

  • 01.08.2021

    3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 50 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    3.44 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 1500 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.15 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Lagen, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    4.36 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x100 m Lagen, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

  • Freiwasser

    04.08.2021

    23.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Freiwasser, 10 km, Frauen, Finale (Odaiba Marine Park) (F)

    05.08.2021

    23.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Freiwasser, 10 km, Männer, Finale (Odaiba Marine Park) (F)

  • Synchronschwimmen

    02.08.2021

    12.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Duett, Frauen, Ausscheidung (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    03.08.2021

    12.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Duett, Frauen, Ausscheidung (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    04.08.2021

    12.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Duett, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

    06.08.2021

    12.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Team, Frauen, Finale, 1.Tag (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)

    07.08.2021

    12.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Team, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)

