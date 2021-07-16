Liveblog : Erster Corona-Fall im Olympischen Dorf

Eine Frau geht auf einer Brücke an einem Tokio 2020-Banner vorbei. Foto: dpa/Jae C. Hong

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Bei den Olympischen Sommerspielen in Tokio kämpfen ab dem 23. Juli 434 deutsche Athleten um Medaillen. Zuschauer dürfen in Japan nicht dabei sein. Trotzdem wird es für viele Sportler das Highlight ihrer Karriere. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Spiele auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken