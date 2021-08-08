  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympia 2021 Liveticker: Schlussfeier in Tokio hat begonnen - Rauhe trägte deutsche Fahne

Olympia-Liveblog : Schlussfeier in Tokio läuft - Rauhe trägte deutsche Fahne

Ronald Rauhe mit der deutschen Fahne.
Ronald Rauhe mit der deutschen Fahne. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Die deutsche Olympia-Mannschaft muss sich in Tokio mit der schwächsten Ausbeute seit der Wiedervereinigung begnügen. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten waren in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Hier finden Sie die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zu Olympia in Tokio.

Die deutschen Teilnehmer an den Olympischen Spielen in der Übersicht.

So sehen Sie die Wettkämpfe im TV.

Die deutschen Medaillenhoffnungen.

Der Zeitplan der Olympischen Spiele 2021.

Diese Stars fehlen bei Olympia.

Diese Sportarten sind 2021 neu bei Olympia.

Das sind die Olympischen Sportstätten in Japan.

Der Medaillenspiegel.

Die erfolgreichsten Sportler bei Olympischen Sommerspielen.

Die Rekorde bei Olympischen Spielen.

  • 8/8/21 11:32 AM
  • 8/8/21 11:26 AM
  • 8/8/21 11:23 AM
  • 8/8/21 11:16 AM
  • 8/8/21 11:07 AM
  • 8/8/21 11:05 AM
  • 8/8/21 10:31 AM
  • 8/8/21 9:24 AM
  • 8/8/21 8:45 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software