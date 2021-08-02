  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympia 2021 Liveticker: Gold für Deutschland! Vielseitigkeits-Reiterin Krajewski ist Olympiasiegerin

Olympia-Liveblog : Gold für Deutschland! Vielseitigkeitsreiterin Krajewski springt zum Olympiasieg

Julia Krajewski auf Amande de B'Neville.
Julia Krajewski auf Amande de B'Neville. Foto: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Überragend! Julia Krajewski holt Gold bei den Vielseitigkeitsreitern. Und sie ist nicht die einzige deutsche Olympiasiegerin an diesem Montag. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um die Sommerspiele auf dem Laufenden.

Hier finden Sie die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zu Olympia in Tokio.

Die deutschen Teilnehmer an den Olympischen Spielen in der Übersicht.

So sehen Sie die Wettkämpfe im TV.

Die deutschen Medaillenhoffnungen.

Der Zeitplan der Olympischen Spiele 2021.

Diese Stars fehlen bei Olympia.

Diese Sportarten sind 2021 neu bei Olympia.

Das sind die Olympischen Sportstätten in Japan.

Der Medaillenspiegel.

Die erfolgreichsten Sportler bei Olympischen Sommerspielen.

Die Rekorde bei Olympischen Spielen.

  • 8/2/21 12:50 PM
  • 8/2/21 12:03 PM
  • 8/2/21 12:02 PM
  • 8/2/21 12:01 PM
  • 8/2/21 11:59 AM
  • 8/2/21 11:50 AM
  • 8/2/21 10:53 AM
  • 8/2/21 10:42 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software