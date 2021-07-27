Olympia-Liveblog : Isabell Werth baut Vorsprung aus – deutsche Dressur-Equipe auf Gold-Kurs

Isabell Werth auf ihrere Stute Bella Rose. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Das deutsche Team hat die ersten Medaillen gesammelt und am vierten Wettkampftag auch endlich das erste Gold. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken