  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympia 2021 Liveticker: Deutsche Ringerin Rotter-Focken erreicht Finale – und greift nach Gold

Olympia-Liveblog : Deutsche Ringerin Rotter-Focken erreicht Finale – und greift nach Gold

Jubel bei Aline Rotter-Focken
Jubel bei Aline Rotter-Focken Foto: AFP/JACK GUEZ

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Nach dem Olympiasieg für Tennis-Profi Alexander Zverev steht das nächste deutsche Edelmetall bereits fest – und auch hier könnte es Gold werden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Hier finden Sie die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zu Olympia in Tokio.

Die deutschen Teilnehmer an den Olympischen Spielen in der Übersicht.

So sehen Sie die Wettkämpfe im TV.

Die deutschen Medaillenhoffnungen.

Der Zeitplan der Olympischen Spiele 2021.

Diese Stars fehlen bei Olympia.

Diese Sportarten sind 2021 neu bei Olympia.

Das sind die Olympischen Sportstätten in Japan.

Der Medaillenspiegel.

Die erfolgreichsten Sportler bei Olympischen Sommerspielen.

Die Rekorde bei Olympischen Spielen.

  • 8/1/21 10:41 AM
  • 8/1/21 10:20 AM
  • 8/1/21 10:15 AM
  • 8/1/21 10:13 AM
  • 8/1/21 10:10 AM
  • 8/1/21 10:07 AM
  • 8/1/21 9:56 AM
  • 8/1/21 9:49 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software