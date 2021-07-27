Olympia-Liveblog : Weltklasse! Deutsche Dressur-Equipe holt Gold

Isabell Werth auf ihrere Stute Bella Rose. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Das deutsche Team hat am vierten Wettkampftag endlich auch Gold geholt – und das gleich zweimal! Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken