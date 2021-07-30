Olympia-Liveblog : Silber statt Gold für den deutschen Achter

Alexander Zverev. Foto: AP/Koji Sasahara

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Beim Rudern holte Deutschland am Freitag noch eine Medaille, allerdings nicht das erhoffte Gold. Bereits am sechsten Wettkampftag bei den Olympischen Spielen ging das Medaillen-Sammeln aus deutscher Sicht weiter. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken