Olympia-Liveblog : Radprofi Geschke entschuldigt sich für „Psychiatrie“-Vergleich

Simon Geschke. Foto: dpa/Yuzuru Sunada

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Die Die Olympischen Sommerspielen in Tokio laufen. 434 deutsche Athleten kämpfen bis zum 8. August um Medaillen. Zuschauer dürfen in Japan nicht dabei sein. Trotzdem wird es für viele Sportler das Highlight ihrer Karriere. In unserem Liveblog verpassen Sie nichts.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken