Olympia-Liveblog : Djokovic spielt sich locker ins Halbfinale und wahrt Chance auf Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic. Foto: AFP/TIZIANA FABI

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Auch am fünften Wettkampftag bei den Olympischen Spielen geht das Medaillen-Sammeln aus deutscher Sicht weiter. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken