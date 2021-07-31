31. Juli 2021 um 14:49 Uhr
Olympia-Liveblog
:
Protest, Sturz, letzter Platz – Drama um deutsche Mixed-Staffel
Die Wechselzone.
Foto: AFP/GIUSEPPE CACACE
Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Am achten Tag der Olympischen Spiele geht es vor allem für die Leichtathleten richtig los. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Mobile -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -30px 7px 0px 7px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; "></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Desktop -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -40px 0px 10px 0px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; padding: 0px 20px;"></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>