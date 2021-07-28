Olympia-Liveblog : Doppelsieg! Gold und Silber für deutsche Dressur-Reiterinnen

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl hat Gold im Dressur-Einzel gewonnen. Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Auch am fünften Wettkampftag bei den Olympischen Spielen geht das Medaillen-Sammeln aus deutscher Sicht weiter. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

