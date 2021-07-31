  1. Sport
  2. Olympia

Olympia 2021 im Liveticker: Deutsche 4x400m Staffel nach Protest doch im Finale

Olympia-Liveblog : Plötzlich doch im Finale – Wirrwarr um deutsche Leichtathletik-Staffel

Marvin Schlegel (hinten, 3.v.r.) kommt zum Wechsel.
Marvin Schlegel (hinten, 3.v.r.) kommt zum Wechsel. Foto: AFP/GIUSEPPE CACACE

Liveblog Tokio/Düsseldorf Am achten Tag der Olympischen Spiele geht es vor allem für die Leichtathleten richtig los. Insgesamt 434 deutsche Athleten sind in Tokio dabei. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie rund um Olympia auf dem Laufenden.

Hier finden Sie die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zu Olympia in Tokio.

Die deutschen Teilnehmer an den Olympischen Spielen in der Übersicht.

So sehen Sie die Wettkämpfe im TV.

Die deutschen Medaillenhoffnungen.

Der Zeitplan der Olympischen Spiele 2021.

Diese Stars fehlen bei Olympia.

Diese Sportarten sind 2021 neu bei Olympia.

Das sind die Olympischen Sportstätten in Japan.

Der Medaillenspiegel.

Die erfolgreichsten Sportler bei Olympischen Sommerspielen.

Die Rekorde bei Olympischen Spielen.

  • 7/31/21 6:21 AM
  • 7/31/21 6:16 AM
  • 7/31/21 6:13 AM
  • 7/30/21 7:43 PM
  • 7/30/21 7:12 PM
  • 7/30/21 6:41 PM
  • 7/30/21 5:58 PM
  • 7/30/21 5:44 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software