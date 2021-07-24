29.07.2021
3.30 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)
3.44 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)
3.53 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
4.04 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
4.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Schmetterling, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)
4.37 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Freistil, Männer, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)
4.54 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Brust, Frauen, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
5.08 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Lagen, Männer, Halbfinale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
5.31 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 4x200 m Freistil, Frauen, Finale (Tokyo Aquatics Centre) (F)
12.02 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 800 m Freistil, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
12.50 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 100 m Schmetterling, Männer, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
13.08 Uhr deutscher Zeit: 200 m Rücken, Frauen, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
13.28 Uhr deutscher Zeit: Mixed, 4x100 m Lagen, Mixed, Vorläufe (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)